Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection.

The Badgers begin the season on Oct. 1 against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center.

2017-18 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL
1. Minnesota
2. Notre Dame
3. Wisconsin
4. Penn State
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State

2017-18 BIG TEN PRESEASON WATCH LIST#
Quinn Hughes, D, MICH
Will Lockwood, F, MICH
Josh Norris, F, MICH
Ryan Lindgren, D, MINN
Casey Mittelstadt, F, MINN
Rem Pitlick, F, MINN
TYLER SHEEHY, F, MINN
Jake Evans, F, ND
Jordan Gross, D, ND
Andrew Oglevie, F, ND
Mason Jobst, F, OSU
Matthew Weis, F, OSU
Peyton Jones, G, PSU
Dennis Smirnov, F, PSU
TRENT FREDERIC, F, WIS
Kyle Hayton, G, WIS
Cameron Hughes, F, WIS


 Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

