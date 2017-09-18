Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection.

The Badgers begin the season on Oct. 1 against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center.

2017-18 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Minnesota

2. Notre Dame

3. Wisconsin

4. Penn State

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State



2017-18 BIG TEN PRESEASON WATCH LIST#

Quinn Hughes, D, MICH

Will Lockwood, F, MICH

Josh Norris, F, MICH

Ryan Lindgren, D, MINN

Casey Mittelstadt, F, MINN

Rem Pitlick, F, MINN

TYLER SHEEHY, F, MINN

Jake Evans, F, ND

Jordan Gross, D, ND

Andrew Oglevie, F, ND

Mason Jobst, F, OSU

Matthew Weis, F, OSU

Peyton Jones, G, PSU

Dennis Smirnov, F, PSU

TRENT FREDERIC, F, WIS

Kyle Hayton, G, WIS

Cameron Hughes, F, WIS



Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS