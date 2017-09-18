Village of Brooklyn Police Department may be in limbo

Village of Brooklyn thinking about getting rid of its police department.

BROOKLYN (WKOW) --- The police department in one Dane County community may be in limbo. The Village of Brooklyn is considering doing away with local law enforcement.

The village board sent a letter to residents and businesses saying the department may be dissolved.

September 13, 2017

Re: Brooklyn Police Department

Dear Community Member:

The Village Police Chief, Harry Barger, resigned effective September 4. Officer Wade Engelhart has been made acting chief. The Village Board is in the process of deciding the status of the Brooklyn Police Department and would like your input.

“I think that having a local presence in the area is really a big deal,” said Casey Valdovinos, who was born and raised in the village.

The board is considering two options.

The first -- keep the Brooklyn Police Department, which then will lead to additional decisions. For example, whether to make Acting Chief Engelhart chief or hire outside of the Village, how many additional officers to hire and what hours of coverage are needed, and long-term decisions like a possible new facility.

The second -- contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department for coverage in the Village and discontinuing the Brooklyn Police Department.

“The county, depending on who's coming through bad how often they have patrol, is going to be sporadic,” Valdovinos said. “The guys who have been here the whole time understand where problematic areas areas are. They know what's going on in the community.”

Village President Clayton Schulz said he values the local police department.

“I’ve worked with them before I was a village leader, with fire and EMS. They've always done a great job in my experience.”

Valdovinos says if money is the issues, he thinks there may be some other things to cut rather than safety.

Schulz said the village board will meet soon and get community input before making a final decision. He said the police department is in a transitional phase with the retirement of Chief Barger.