Village of Brooklyn Police Department may be in limbo

Chief Mike Koval says the husband of the woman found in the rubble of a home explosion in Madison shot and killed her, then intentionally blew up the house.More >>
Two teenagers were caught after leading authorities on a chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval expects the suspect in a home explosion and murder to claim his wife asked him to end her life.More >>
High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved now.More >>
An East Troy man drown Saturday while trying to help a group of children with a church group that were struggling in the Wisconsin River current.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
Investigators continued their search today of a house that exploded Wednesday on Madison’s southwest side. Drone video shows the extent of the damage.More >>
Two teenagers were caught after leading authorities on a chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign into law a $3 billion incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group on Monday.More >>
It has now been 100 days since a Chinese student in Illinois has disappeared and a UW-Madison grad is accused of abducting her.More >>
Wisconsin's health care industry is facing challenges from a growing worker shortage.More >>
Hundreds of Madisonians gathered along Williamson Street, better known as Willy Street in Madison Sunday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the city's Willy Street festival and annual parade.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on the 2700 of Anderson Street after getting several reports last night of shots fired. police say they recovered six shell casings from two different types of guns... Several hundred feet apart. no damage or injuries were reported.More >>
