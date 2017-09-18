Home Health United announces new name: SSM Health At Home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit health care provider has a new name and look.

Home Health United announced Monday they are changing their name and brand to SSM Health At Home.

The organization will continue to provide hospice and palliative care, along with infusion, pharmacy, and community health services.

"Under our new name, we'll be able to carry out the important work of truly being present in the moment of the care we deliver, both in the clinic, in the hospital but just as importantly, in the home as well," said SSM Healthcare of Wisconsin's Damond Boatwright.

The re-branded SSM Health At Home has 11 office locations across Southern Wisconsin. You can find out where to access their services here.