Suter, Braun help Brewers beat Bucs to gain in playoff race

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Brent Suter pitched five efficient innings, Ryan Braun homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Monday night to gain ground in the NL playoff chase.
   Milwaukee pulled within 3 1/2 games of the Cubs in the NL Central and two games behind the Rockies for the final NL wild card. Chicago and Colorado were both off Monday.
   Suter (3-2) allowed five hits and struck out four, throwing just 64 pitches before handing off to the bullpen. Five relievers split the final four innings, with Corey Knebel pitching the ninth for his 36th save in 41 tries.
   Braun's solo shot, his 17th of the season, came in the fourth inning off starter Jameson Taillon (7-7). In the sixth inning, former Pirates infielder Neil Walker added on with an RBI single that ended Taillon's night.

  • Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

    The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection. 

  • Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

    Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU. 

  • QB Hornibrook Shines in Badgers' Win Over BYU

    The Badgers' 40-6 win at BYU on Saturday was more than just their third win of the season.  Both sides of the ball dominated in the game, but sophomore Alex Hornibrook showed that he can be a good quarterback that can lead this offense.

