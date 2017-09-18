Suter, Braun help Brewers beat Bucs to gain in playoff race

The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection.More >>
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU.More >>
The Badgers' 40-6 win at BYU on Saturday was more than just their third win of the season. Both sides of the ball dominated in the game, but sophomore Alex Hornibrook showed that he can be a good quarterback that can lead this offense.More >>
Provo, Utah only has two bars. Two bars to deal with the influx of Badger fans who headed there for Saturday's Wisconsin-BYU game. One of those bars, ABG's Bar, opened five hours earlier than normal after getting a hint that Wisconsin fans might be interested.More >>
