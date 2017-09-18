UW enters Big Ten Voting Challenge - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW enters Big Ten Voting Challenge

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students will compete against their Big Ten peers when it comes to voting.
    The university joined the Big Ten Voting Challenge.
    It's a competition designed to encourage students to cast a ballot.
    After the 2018 election, trophies will go to two universities; the one with the highest eligible voter turnout and the one with the most improved turnout.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.