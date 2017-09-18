UW enters Big Ten Voting Challenge

Chief Mike Koval says the husband of the woman found in the rubble of a home explosion in Madison shot and killed her, then intentionally blew up the house.More >>
Two teenagers were caught after leading authorities on a chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval expects the suspect in a home explosion and murder to claim his wife asked him to end her life.More >>
High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved now.More >>
A Detroit-area teacher is on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
Investigators continued their search today of a house that exploded Wednesday on Madison’s southwest side. Drone video shows the extent of the damage.More >>
Work crews spent Monday removing graffiti from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds after it was vandalized over the weekend.More >>
An East Troy man drown Saturday while trying to help a group of children with a church group that were struggling in the Wisconsin River current.More >>
Officials say an electrical problem is to blame for a fire at an apartment building in Sun Prairie that did not have working smoke detectors.More >>
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel (R) said the backlog of rape kits at the state crime lab is due to a lack of resources on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Chief Mike Koval says the husband of the woman found in the rubble of a home explosion in Madison shot and killed her, then intentionally blew up the house.More >>
Two teenagers were caught after leading authorities on a chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign into law a $3 billion incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group on Monday.More >>
