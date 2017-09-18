States ask insurers to prioritize non-opioid treatments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is one of 35 states asking insurers to prioritize treatments other than prescription painkillers.

Attorneys General from those states sent a letter to the trade group, America's Health Insurance Plans.

They're asking insurers to encourage pain treatment through things like physical therapy or massage, instead of painkillers.

Overdoses of opioid painkillers are responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the U.S. each year.