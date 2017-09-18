Longtime friend of the Pirus' say things changed noticeably about two years ago

MADISON (WKOW) The murder of Lee Anne Pirus has rattled one of Madison's quietest communities. Lee Anne's body was discovered among the rubble of her exploded home Friday last week.

On Sunday Police revealed she had been killed before the blast, shot by her husband Steven Pirus several months prior, before blowing up the house Wednesday.

Jaclyn Tepper, a longtime neighbor and friend of the could says Lee Anne Pirus was an amazing person and had spent a large amount of time with both Lee Anne and Steven Pirus over the last decade.

"She gave me ginger ale when I was sick she came to the hospital she always talked to me talked to my mom when she had her cancer, talked her through it, she was a great person," says Tepper.

It wasn't until the later part of her relationship with the couple that Tepper says things started changing.

"She came to my sons birth, she was at his birth in 2012; we went many places with her, but haven't spoken for the last two or three years. Steven kind of alienated her from everyone."

Tepper said Steven Pirus, who had been an outgoing neighbor became a recluse and began to worry when she stopped seeing Lee Anne around the neighborhood a few months ago.

"I noticed every time his garage was open that her car was there, but I never saw her."

Steven Pirus is currently being held on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety and Arson, His first court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.