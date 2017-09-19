Pedestrian hurt in DeForest crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian hurt in DeForest crash

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A pedestrian crossing the street on the 200 block of W. North Street in DeForest was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Dane County Communications told 27 news the street was shut down for a time to make way for EMS and Med Flight crews.

Right now, both the DeForest Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

No word on the cause of the crash, or if the driver was hurt. 

