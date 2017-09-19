Bike stolen from long-time Janesville pet shelter volunteer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bike stolen from long-time Janesville pet shelter volunteer

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is asking for help to find four people who they say stole a bike from a shelter volunteer Monday.

According to a post on the shelter's Facebook page, the people were seen on surveillance video waiting for Don, a volunteer, to come back from lunch on his bicycle and then stole it and rode it away. The shelter says the bike is Don's only transportation to get to his volunteer shifts. He has volunteered more than 10-thousand hours helping shelter animals. 

After posting about the theft and receiving offers to help buy Don a new bike, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin now has a Go Fund Me page to help Don. Any extra money raised will go to the shelter. After less than six hours, the page has already raised more than its $250 goal. 

