'Choose Your Ride' DeForest Police turn old police cruiser into DUI/Taxi billboard

DeForest (WKOW) -- To crack down on intoxicated driving, Deforest Police spruced up an old patrol car, to take on a tough topic. Through the generosity of community donations, the department found a way to convert a fully-functional 2012 Crown Victoria cruiser into what's now referred to as the 'Choose Your Ride' vehicle.

"It's more of an advertisement," DeForest Police Chief Daniel Furseth explained when two out of towners from South Dakota saw the taxi/cop squad cruiser for the first time.

"Anyway we can help people make better decisions, I'm all for," Chief Furseth said. With 90,000 miles, the half and half vehicle once saw plenty of police action, but now it travels across the state. Chief Furseth says it's not uncommon to see it at Camp Randall, up at Lambeau or at all the fairs and fun events in between.

"It's not just a DeForest project, this is a regional effort and it's open to any department to get their message across," he said. "When it is on display we get a lot of people taking pictures with it," he added.

But from time to time, DeForest's top cop says the 'Choose Your Ride' vehicle does taxi officers.

"We've had to use it to get to training from time to time, so you may see it out and about," he said. Ultimately, it's just a fun way to get the message across.

"If we can stop or prevent someone from drinking and driving, we are all winners," he said.

Currently, there are three 'Choose Your Ride' vehicles in Wisconsin, with a handful more across the country.