UPDATE: Suspect not found after Madison shooting, break-in

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say officers were unable to find any suspects in the residence and surrounding area after a shooting and a break-in incident. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating reports of shots fired early Tuesday morning on the city's east side.

Multiple shots were reported in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue near Visions Night Club and Pedro's Restaurant around 1:20 a.m.

According to Police, a black man was seen running from the area with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.  Madison Police established a perimeter and a K9 team was dispatched to the scene.

Minutes later a resident in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Avenue reported hearing someone break-in to his home and went upstairs. The residence was near where officers last saw the suspect and it was surrounded.

The incident is still under investigation. 


 

