Overnight barn fire in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- There was a fire at a barn overnight.

Dane County dispatchers told 27 News it happened on Mortensen Road in Brooklyn.  The call came in at about midnight Tuesday.

As of right now, dispatchers were not able to confirm whether there were injuries.

