DeForest woman hit & killed by car Monday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DeForest woman hit & killed by car Monday night

Posted: Updated:

DeFOREST (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in DeForest Monday night. 

According to DeForest police, the 50-year-old DeForest woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Responders arrived and found she had no pulse. She was airlifted to a hospital were she was revived, but died later Monday night. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Lodi man was not hurt. Police are still investigating the incident and waiting on toxicology testing. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.