DeForest woman hit & killed by car Monday night

DeFOREST (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in DeForest Monday night.



According to DeForest police, the 50-year-old DeForest woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Responders arrived and found she had no pulse. She was airlifted to a hospital were she was revived, but died later Monday night.



The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Lodi man was not hurt. Police are still investigating the incident and waiting on toxicology testing.