Horse reported stolen in Black Earth

BLACK EARTH (WKOW) -- A horse was stolen in Black Earth sometime Sunday night, according to a post shared by the Rock County Sheriff's Office. 

The post originally was shared Monday evening by the Badger Veterinary Hospital and read, "We got some bad news on a stolen horse."

Anyone with information can call 608-445-5832, or the sheriff's office at  (608) 284-6800.

