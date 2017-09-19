Proposal to allow concealed carry without a permit faces committee vote today

MADISON (WKOW) – A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today.

The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

The proposal then goes on to the full Senate for a vote.

The Republican-backed bill, being circulated for co-sponsors Tuesday, would also allow any licensed concealed carry permit holder to bring their firearm into buildings where they are currently banned unless signs are posted prohibiting them.

One of the bill's co-sponsor, Republican Rep. Mary Felzkowski of Irma, says the bill would just "remove the barrier of the concealed carry permit and give law-abiding citizens their constitutional right."

"Any time that we can expand people's constitutional right and make sure they can access them, that we do it," said Rep. Felzkowski. "We have not prohibited schools, universities, public local places of government or private businesses or homes, from posting [signs] on their property."

Since being unveiled, the bill has sparked controversy between anti-violence and gun rights activists.

"This bill is atrocious," said Jerry Hancock, Board President for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort [WAVE]. "It greatly expands where guns could be carried."

The bill would create a new basic permit that does not require any firearm training to carry a concealed weapon.

"There are some people who don't want to register with the government and be on a list and this make it possible," said Wisconsin Carry President Nik Clark, who fully supports the measure. "There's a lot of people who would rather not open carry, and be discrete about it, and we think that is important."

Still, Hancock, who is also a preacher at the First Congregational Church in Madison, finds the proposal to be "an attack on public culture."

"I'm not sure I would feel safe preaching if this bill passes," Hancock said.

In addition, the proposal would make it legal to carry Taser guns