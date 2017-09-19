State appeals court upholds Wisconsin's right-to-work law

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin appeals court has reversed a Dane County circuit court judge's ruling and upheld the state’s right-to-work law.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals sided with the state in Tuesday's ruling and rejected the challenge brought by three unions.

Right-to-work laws prohibit businesses and unions from reaching agreements that require all workers, not just union members, to pay union dues. Unions challenged Wisconsin's law, arguing it enables nonunion members to receive union representation without paying union fees. Wisconsin is one of 25 states with a right-to-work law.

Tuesday's decision reverses the ruling of Dane County Circuit Judge William Foust, who struck down the law as unconstitutional last year.