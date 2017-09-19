DIGGING DEEPER: Exponential rise in meth use forces Wisconsin law enforcement to react

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Wisconsin law enforcement and health professionals still fighting to combat a full-fledged opioid epidemic in the state, officials are being forced to also confront an exponential rise in use of methamphetamine.



The problem has become so severe, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel appointed a special prosecutor to handle nothing but meth cases last month.



"Wisconsin DOJ and the FBI did a joint study where we examined a number of different measures on the growth of methamphetamine use in Wisconsin, and we found - depending on which measure - about a 250 to 300 percent increase," said Schimel.



That special prosecutor will work out of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Eau Claire office, because the problem with increased meth use originated in that area and is still most severe in nearby counties.



But AG Schimel said it has since spilled over to the rest of the state.

"This is a problem that's come into communities across Wisconsin, and that's why we're out in front of this early, because we want all the communities to be prepared for this," said Schimel.



