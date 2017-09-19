State Senate committee approves bill outlawing all Fentanyl analogs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bill aimed at closing a deadly drug loophole is heading to the full State Senate.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety passed a bill Tuesday making all forms of Fentanyl illegal.

The State Assembly passed the bill in June.

Fentanyl analogs differ from the original form of the drug, because a few select compounds are changed to keep it technically legal.

Fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than heroin, and some of the analogs people are using to cut with heroin, or sell directly, are even more potent.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, about three-fifths of the 52,000 overdose deaths in 2015 were caused by opioids that included some form Fentanyl.

"I think what is frustrating is that you have people who take and use the system to make a couple bucks, and to actually be able to cause deaths to occur," said Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), who chairs the committee.

The bill technically classifies all Fentanyl analogs as Schedule I drugs under state law, allowing law enforcement to arrest the people selling them.

The bill passed with no opposition, and is expected to get full Senate approval as well.