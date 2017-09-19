Claudia Kepler transferred to UW for one season, Her senior season

Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.

Kepler played her first three seasons of college hockey at Ohio State. She lead the Buckeyes in points her junior season with 14 goals and 11 assists, but still had the urge to transfer. She would sit out a year at Wisconsin just to play for one senior season.

"The biggest reason why I transferred because all of the hard work as a kid, you just want to have a good last year of hockey and have fun." Kepler said. "No matter what happens here for my last year, I know I'm going to have fun."

Her impact has been immediate. She was named one of team's co-captains for the season.

"Being able to come out here after sitting out that year, I think that built up energy she had." Said fellow senior Baylee Wellhausen. "I can only imagine. This is one of her dreams just to be out here."

"The character she has. What the players think of her and how much they respect her." Said Badgers head coach Mark Johnson. "It's a big honor having not played here before and being named a captain."

Kepler scored two goals in an exhibition game against South Korea last Saturday for the Badgers.

Wisconsin opens their season this weekend with a two game series against Lindenwood starting on Friday at 7 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.





