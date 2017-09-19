Claudia Kepler transferred to UW for one season, Her senior season

Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed Jason Terry after the veteran guard shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range last season. The Bucks announced the contract Monday night. There was no word on the length or value of the deal. TMore >>
Brent Suter pitched five efficient innings, Ryan Braun homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Monday night to gain ground in the NL playoff chase.More >>
The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection.More >>
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU.More >>
Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons picked up where they left off against the Green Bay Packers, building a big halftime on the way to a dominating victory Sunday night.More >>
The Badgers' 40-6 win at BYU on Saturday was more than just their third win of the season. Both sides of the ball dominated in the game, but sophomore Alex Hornibrook showed that he can be a good quarterback that can lead this offense.More >>
The newest addition to the Packers Titletown District is now officially open.More >>
Provo, Utah only has two bars. Two bars to deal with the influx of Badger fans who headed there for Saturday's Wisconsin-BYU game. One of those bars, ABG's Bar, opened five hours earlier than normal after getting a hint that Wisconsin fans might be interested.More >>
