Dozens of immigrants become U.S. Citizens in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of immigrants officially became U.S. Citizens during a Naturalization ceremony in Madison Tuesday.

About 40 immigrants from 40 different countries took an oath of citizenship in Wisconsin's State Capitol building.

Ngozi "Jackie" Ekwueme who was born in Nigeria is one of the United States' newest citizens.

"I'm privileged and grateful," said Ekwueme, who is a doctor from Medford. "Life is a journey, every step of the way you learn something through that process I've learned so much [through citizenship]...it was worth it."

Another immigrant Alejandro Vazquez waited 27 years to finally become a citizen.

"This is a very special moment for me," said Vazquez, who was born in Mexico. "I love this country, for me, the USA is the number one [country] in the world, it's peace, it's love, it's freedom."

As they become new U.S. citizens, the immigrants say they couldn't be more thankful.

"For the leadership and for all those that were involved in [naturalization ceremony], a beautiful day," said Ekwueme. "My heart is filled with gratitude."

The ceremony is one of the featured events during Open Doors for Refugees’ “Welcoming Week, Madison 2017: Embracing Refugees and Immigrants."