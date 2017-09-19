Former Sauk Prairie police officer sentenced in drug theft case

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.

40-year-old Matthew Alt was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Misconduct in a Public Office, and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescriptions.

In the end, court records show all charges were dismissed except for a felony Misconduct charge, which he pleaded guilty to.

Alt was sentenced in Sauk County Court to 12 months of probation. He also owes the court $1,032