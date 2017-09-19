First human case of West Nile discovered in Rock County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

First human case of West Nile discovered in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- State and local health officials are warning residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites after they announced this year’s first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Rock County.

The chances of a person contracting WNV are very low and most people infected with West Nile virus will not have any symptoms. Those who do become ill may develop a fever, headache, and rash that lasts a few days.

Symptoms may begin between three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. 

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus other than to treat symptoms.

WNV is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person. Although few mosquitoes actually carry the virus, tips to minimize your exposure and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes include:

  • Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Apply an EPA-registered insect repellant to exposed skin and clothing since mosquitoes may bite through clothing.
  • Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry.
  • Properly dispose of items that hold water, such as tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or discarded tires.
  • Clean roof gutters and downspouts for proper drainage.
  • Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use.
  • Change the water in birdbaths and pet dishes at least every three days.
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.
  • Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.
  • Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas.
