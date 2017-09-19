First human case of West Nile discovered in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- State and local health officials are warning residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites after they announced this year’s first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Rock County.

The chances of a person contracting WNV are very low and most people infected with West Nile virus will not have any symptoms. Those who do become ill may develop a fever, headache, and rash that lasts a few days.

Symptoms may begin between three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus other than to treat symptoms.

WNV is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person. Although few mosquitoes actually carry the virus, tips to minimize your exposure and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes include: