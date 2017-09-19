Wisconsin National Guard Troops return home from Irma relief efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Roughly 650 Wisconsin National Guard Troops who answered the call when hurricane Irma hit Florida are back home.

The troops were sent to Florida last week to help out communities hit hard by the storm.

Commander Daniel Walsh with the Wisconsin National Guard says "the collaboration here has been excellent. The Florida National Guard, and the other state National Guards that are here for Hurricane Irma Relief have been phenomenal."

Officials say they will be ready to re-deploy should hurricane Maria, or another storm hit the US in the coming weeks.