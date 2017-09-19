Wisconsin National Guard Troops return home from Irma relief efforts

According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval expects the suspect in a home explosion and murder to claim his wife asked him to end her life.More >>
The murder of Lee Anne Pirus has rattled one of Madison's quietest communities.More >>
The police department in one Dane County community may be in limbo. The Village of Brooklyn is considering doing away with local law enforcement.More >>
A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by the suspect in a homicide at a Madison 7-Eleven.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
A pedestrian crossing the street on the 200 block of W. North Street in DeForest was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, upping its top wind speeds after it had briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm overnight near the island of Dominica.More >>
Madison police say officers were unable to find any suspects in the residence and surrounding area after a shooting and a break-in incident.More >>
We've shown you jeans that come pre-stained with mud, and pairs with plastic panels on the side.More >>
There was a fire at a barn overnight.More >>
To crack down on intoxicated driving, Deforest Police spruced up an old patrol car, to take on a tough topic.More >>
Wisconsin is one of 35 states asking insurers to prioritize treatments other than prescription painkillers.More >>
