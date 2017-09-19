Bucks sign Rush to training camp deal - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks sign Rush to training camp deal

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The Bucks have added a veteran presence prior to the start of training camp. The team agreed to a training camp contract with Brandon Rush.

The 32-year old appeared in 47 games with the Timberwolves last season. He averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. 

The guard/forward entered the league as the 13th overall pick in 2008. He has played in 481 career games with Indiana, Golden State, Utah and Minnesota. Rush has averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds for his career.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Claudia Kepler transferred to UW for one season, Her senior season

    Claudia Kepler transferred to UW for one season, Her senior season

    Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.

    More >>

    Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.

    More >>

  • Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

    Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

    The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection. 

    More >>

  • Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

    Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

    Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU. 

    More >>

    Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.