Bucks sign Rush to training camp deal

The Bucks have added a veteran presence prior to the start of training camp. The team agreed to a training camp contract with Brandon Rush.

The 32-year old appeared in 47 games with the Timberwolves last season. He averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The guard/forward entered the league as the 13th overall pick in 2008. He has played in 481 career games with Indiana, Golden State, Utah and Minnesota. Rush has averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds for his career.