Man driving golf cart arrested for DUI

MUSKEGO (WKOW) -- A Muskego man is facing his fourth drunk driving charge.

But, it's his first on a golf cart.

Squad car video from Sunday shows Muskego police pulling over 37 year old Adam Brownell.

They say he sounded and appeared drunk, and there was an open bottle of vodka in the cart.

Neighbors say this did not come as a surprise.

They've been complaining about Brownell doing burnouts on the street in front of his house with his truck.

He has three previous OWI convictions and refused a field sobriety test on Sunday.

Police say they talked to Brownell earlier that day and he seemed drunk then.

So, they were already in the area when he took off in his golf cart.