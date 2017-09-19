Santana homers, Brewers keep pace in NL Central with 1-0 win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Santana homers, Brewers keep pace in NL Central with 1-0 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Chase Anderson had eight strikeouts in six innings, Domingo Santana homered and the Milwaukee Brewers shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight day, 1-0 on Tuesday night.
   The Brewers won for the ninth time in 11 games, keeping pace in the NL Central and wild-card races. They won for the fourth time in the past seven days against reeling Pittsburgh, which has lost a season-high seven consecutive games and 12 of 13.
   It was the 12th shutout of the season for the Brewers, tied for the second-most in the NL.
   Anderson (11-3) allowed five singles. Anthony Swarzak retired six of the seven batters he faced, and Corey Knebel earned a save with a perfect ninth. Seven of his 39 saves this season have come against the Pirates.

