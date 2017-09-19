Shoot-out in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Shoot-out in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.
    The shooting broke out Sunday night in front of the LBJ Club on West State Street.
    One man fires a gun at least 21 times in six seconds.
    From another angle, you can see sparks and debris fly as the shots are fired.
    Milwaukee police say a 36 year old man was shot and killed.
    Police are still looking for the suspects.

