Shoot-out in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.

The shooting broke out Sunday night in front of the LBJ Club on West State Street.

One man fires a gun at least 21 times in six seconds.

From another angle, you can see sparks and debris fly as the shots are fired.

Milwaukee police say a 36 year old man was shot and killed.

Police are still looking for the suspects.