"Ron Wolf Way" opens in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The architect of the Packers' Super Bowl 31 championship team received a new honor Tuesday.

Former Packers general manager Ron Wolf unveiled the sign for the street bearing his name.

Holding his granddaughter, wolf thanked the Packers for the honor.

"I think it reflects upon the job all of you did while I was working with you, The Packers. And this is as much a part of you, as it is for me, and it is a tremendous honor," said Wolf.

"Ron Wolf Way" runs between Brookwood Drive and Blue Ridge Drive, leading to the Packers' new Titletown District.