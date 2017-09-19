Fire forces Madison family out of home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire forces Madison family out of home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison family can't stay at home because of a fire.

It broke out just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of South Marquette Street.

The Madison Fire Department says no one was home at the time.

No word on how the fire started.

The family that lives there will be staying with relatives.

