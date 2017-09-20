Authorities find 17 lbs. of marijuana in vehicle; three arrested

FORT WINNEBAGO (WKOW) -- Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.

Authorities say they stopped the car on I-39 in the town of Fort Winnebago for a minor traffic violation on Saturday. They had a drug dog along which signaled to authorities there were drugs in the car. A search of the car found more than 17 lbs. of marijuana, .4 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone films, pre-packaged commercial marijuana edibles and waxes, along with drug paraphernalia. All of the drugs have an estimated street value of $45,000.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Dean Maye of the state of Oregon, 21-year-old Grayson Gordon of Stevens Point and 46-year-old Jodi O'Connor of Stevens Point.