SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Officials say a 27-year-old Baraboo man faces nearly 40 citations for driving without a license.



According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Lucas Allen Adrian Monday night on Highway BD near Terrytown Road because his pickup truck didn't have the proper license plates. The deputy discovered Adrian's drivers license was suspended and he had 35 prior convictions for operating after suspension. Plus, three additional charges for the same violation are still pending, including one from earlier that day.



The deputy issued a new operating after suspension citation, along with citations for not showing a license plate and driving without insurance. Court records indicate someone facing citations for operating after revocation could face up to $200 in fines for each offense and additional suspension time.