Missing WWII soldier from Wisconsin to be buried Saturday

A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.More >>
A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Dozens of immigrants officially became U.S. Citizens during a Naturalization ceremony in Madison Tuesday.More >>
Dozens of immigrants officially became U.S. Citizens during a Naturalization ceremony in Madison Tuesday.More >>
A bill aimed at closing a deadly drug loophole is heading to the full State Senate.More >>
A bill aimed at closing a deadly drug loophole is heading to the full State Senate.More >>
A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by the suspect in a homicide at a Madison 7-Eleven.More >>
A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by the suspect in a homicide at a Madison 7-Eleven.More >>
A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.More >>
A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is asking for help to find four people who they say stole a bike from a shelter volunteer Monday.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is asking for help to find four people who they say stole a bike from a shelter volunteer Monday.More >>
A pedestrian crossing the street on the 200 block of W. North Street in DeForest was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
A pedestrian crossing the street on the 200 block of W. North Street in DeForest was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>