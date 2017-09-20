Madison Fire Dept. to host open house for military service members

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department opens its doors to prospective firefighters during their Recruitment Open House.

On Wednesday, Ben Lardie and Trent Meicher stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Unemployment numbers among veterans in the United States are improving, and the Madison Fire Department continues to do its part to introduce current and past military service members to a career that is significant, challenging, and personally rewarding.



A Recruitment Open House will be held on Wednesday, September 20 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Fire Station No. 8 in Madison.



All current or past members of the military are invited to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other military personnel currently employed by the Madison Fire Department, ask questions about our recruitment and hiring process, and take tours of the fire station, equipment, and vehicles.



The City of Madison Fire Department has been a proud employer of past and present military service members with over 10% of the Department’s workforce comprised of members of the armed forces.



