The Latest: Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.More >>
A proposed bill that would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license in Wisconsin is up for a committee vote today. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
The death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico has risen to 104.More >>
The death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico has risen to 104.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.More >>
Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
Roughly 650 Wisconsin National Guard Troops who answered the call when hurricane Irma hit Florida are back home.More >>
Roughly 650 Wisconsin National Guard Troops who answered the call when hurricane Irma hit Florida are back home.More >>
Dozens of immigrants officially became U.S. Citizens during a Naturalization ceremony in Madison Tuesday.More >>
Dozens of immigrants officially became U.S. Citizens during a Naturalization ceremony in Madison Tuesday.More >>
A bill aimed at closing a deadly drug loophole is heading to the full State Senate.More >>
A bill aimed at closing a deadly drug loophole is heading to the full State Senate.More >>
A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by the suspect in a homicide at a Madison 7-Eleven.More >>
A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by the suspect in a homicide at a Madison 7-Eleven.More >>