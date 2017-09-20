The Latest: Maria's death toll rises to 8 in Caribbean

A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
A U.S. Army soldier from Wisconsin missing from World War II will be buried in his hometown this weekend.More >>
According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Lucas Allen Adrian Monday night on Highway BD near Terrytown Road because his pickup truck didn't have the proper license plates. The deputy discovered Adrian's drivers license was suspended.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
The death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico has risen to 104.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
Roughly 650 Wisconsin National Guard Troops who answered the call when hurricane Irma hit Florida are back home.More >>
Dozens of immigrants officially became U.S. Citizens during a Naturalization ceremony in Madison Tuesday.More >>
A bill aimed at closing a deadly drug loophole is heading to the full State Senate.More >>
A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by the suspect in a homicide at a Madison 7-Eleven.More >>
