Wisconsin Dairy News: Doing the Job He Loves

(WKOW) -- One look at Adam Faust, and you would never guess he was born with Spina Bifida.

"Lived with that my whole life, and adapted a lot of things to my balance issues and mobility issues," Faust said. "And then it would be uh, almost four years ago I lost my left leg to undiagnosed diabetes and a minor accident."

That minor accident led to some major changes for Adam at his 70-cow dairy in Chilton, Wisconsin. He had to learn to walk with a prosthetic, and with help from Easter Seals of Wisconsin, Adam was able to modify a lot of the farm machinery to continue his dream.

"There's usually something out there that can help them whether it be an additional step on a tractor or something as simple as an automatic take off."

One of the first improvements was a carrier rail that helps Adam seamlessly move the 20-pound milking unit from one cow to the other with a simple rail system.

"They're probably 20 pounds and quite awkward, where with this, it'll slide right across…I use it as a hand rail to cross the gutter and it's just that simple."

The Fausts also retro-fitted their farm equipment with speed hitches to reduce stepping up and down from the tractors multiple times as well as adding larger steps to help Adam climb onto their tractor.

"Without the technology that's available, it'd be impossible for me to continue."

For Adam, who's strong-willed by nature, giving up just wasn't an option.

It's all I've ever done; it's all I've ever wanted to do."

Doctors told Adam it would take a couple of months to get used to the prosthetic. A few weeks later when the therapist arrived to help him maneuver stairs, Adam informed him that he had been taking stairs since the moment he got home. True to his strong-willed nature, and his love of farming, Adam had to do chores!