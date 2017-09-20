A half century of excellence: Wisconsin Singers celebrate 50th season

MADISON (WKOW) -- An elite group of college performers is celebrating a big milestone. This is the 50th year for the sweet sounds of the Wisconsin Singers.

The singers are a group of singers, dancers and instrumentalists who perform a 90-minute review in performances across the state.

"If you think about it, what other arts program has been around in the state of Wisconsin for 50 years?" says the program's executive producer and director, Georgiana Edgington. "Arts programs all over the state, and the country for that matter, are really struggling to survive. This one is thriving."

The Wisconsin Singers function as a financially independent non-profit, run largely by the students. Aside from performances, the group is big on educational opportunities and community service.

"I'm just so honored to be just a small puzzle piece in this entire legacy that this program is," says Carter Biskup, the dance captain for the 2017-2018 season.

For the 50th season, the Wisconsin Singers will have a review of the past 50 years of American pop music called "Can't Stop Dancin'." Plus this year alumni, who have gone on to do music professionally, are back to collaborate on choreography and arrangements.

"It's happening because [the alumni] had the vision for it, and it's still happening and will continue to," said Edgington.

"It's nice of [the alumni] to come back and help us and inspire us to go out there and do kind of the same things," said Biskup.

On a more personal note, most in the group will agree their time in Wisconsin Singers has been one of the most influential experiences of their lives. "The people in this group are the most amazing people that I have ever met, and will probably ever meet," said Alyssa Mohr, the company manager for the 2017-2018 season.

"I've grown so much as a person. I've learned a lot, I've loved a lot," added Biskup. "This program is pretty incredible."

While most of the Wisconsin Singers' performance happen outside of Madison, they have at least one for the public to enjoy. You can catch their 50th anniversary performance in their show "On Campus" Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the Overture Center.