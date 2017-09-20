Market Day Verona raises funds for Alzheimer's research

VERONA (WKOW) -- A local woman is raising money for Alzheimer's research in honor of her dad, who passed away last year.

On Thursday, Caroline Olson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the fundraising event she created.

Olson's father Minh was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013. She's made it her mission to help other families fighting the disease.

Market Day Verona raises money for the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute. It will be held Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Harriet Park in Verona (151 Mary Lou Street).

The event will feature live music, food and a raffle. It's free to get in. People can buy jewelry, clothing, antiques, art, handmade goods, makeup and skin care products. Ten-percent of the proceeds will go toward research for Alzheimer's disease.

