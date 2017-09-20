UberEATS arrives in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Getting food delivered from local eateries is now as easy as hailing a ride.

Uber is expanding its services in the Madison area. The ride-hailing company is now offering UberEATS, a food delivery platform with menus from more than 50 local restaurants including: Parthenon Gyros, Freiburg Gastropub, Rising Sons Deli, Paul’s Pel’Meni, and more.

On Thursday, UberEATS Madison General Manager Peter Forsberg stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin.

Madison is the second city in Wisconsin to welcome UberEATS.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Madison residents can open the UberEATS app on their smartphone or head to UberEATS.com to order food from a great restaurant and have it delivered fast. Whatever the craving – late-night snack, post-workout boost, or a nutritious dinner with the family – it’s only ever a tap away.

"We are thrilled to bring UberEATS to the residents of Madison," said Forsberg, "Whether folks are at home, the Capitol building, the park, or the library, they can now get their favorite foods delivered to them at the tap of a button."

Madison residents will now have access to full menus from more than 50 restaurants, delivered seven days a week. Drivers looking for flexible income opportunities can earn money by making deliveries for neighborhood restaurants.

Here’s how UberEATS works:

1. Download the free, standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android

2. Login with your Uber account

3. Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu

4. Pay with your preferred payment method on file

5. Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you

