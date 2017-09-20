Memorials defaced in Madison's James Madison Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating graffiti found sprayed on a historical marker this morning which is near the Gates of Heaven Synagogue in James Madison Park.



Officers responded to the "Voluntarios Internacionales de la Libertad" marker, which is located in the after a passerby noticed red spray paint on the memorial around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.



The words "TRUMP RULES" and "ANTIFA SUCKS" were found as were a couple of swastikas.

City of Madison Parks is in the process of cleaning the memorial, which is dedicated to international volunteers who fought in the Spanish Civil War in the 1930's. Many of them came from Wisconsin.

