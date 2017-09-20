Weather tonight: Slight risk for severe storms

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison area has the possibility of severe storms heading into this evening, according to WKOW Meteorologist Max Tsaparis.

The forecast has been upgraded to a slight risk for severe weather today, Sept. 20, 2017, that includes Madison and areas to the north and west.

The current temperatures remain well above average and that could fuel severe storms later on, according to Tsaparis.

The first storms likely will arrive in the extreme west and northwest about 5 p.m. tonight.

