Jurors to see videotaped confession in Jakubowski trial beginning Monday

A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the police department in 2015.More >>
According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Lucas Allen Adrian Monday night on Highway BD near Terrytown Road because his pickup truck didn't have the proper license plates. The deputy discovered Adrian's drivers license was suspended.More >>
According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Lucas Allen Adrian Monday night on Highway BD near Terrytown Road because his pickup truck didn't have the proper license plates. The deputy discovered Adrian's drivers license was suspended.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
According to DeForest police, a 50-year-old woman was hit by a car headed west in the 200 block of W. North Street around 7:10 p.m. Monday.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
A U.S. Army soldier from Wisconsin missing from World War II will be buried in his hometown this weekend.More >>
A U.S. Army soldier from Wisconsin missing from World War II will be buried in his hometown this weekend.More >>
The death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico has risen to 104.More >>
The death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico has risen to 104.More >>
According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Lucas Allen Adrian Monday night on Highway BD near Terrytown Road because his pickup truck didn't have the proper license plates. The deputy discovered Adrian's drivers license was suspended.More >>
According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Lucas Allen Adrian Monday night on Highway BD near Terrytown Road because his pickup truck didn't have the proper license plates. The deputy discovered Adrian's drivers license was suspended.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
A Madison family can't stay at home because of a fire.More >>
A Madison family can't stay at home because of a fire.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after police say he was drunk as he drove his golf cart down the street.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Police say a detective from MPD's Special Victims Unit has been unable to substantiate that a crime took place.More >>
Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.More >>
Dramatic new video shows a shootout on the streets of Milwaukee.More >>