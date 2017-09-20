Jurors to see videotaped confession in Jakubowski trial beginning Monday

MADISON (WKOW) – A judge will allow a videotaped confession to be shown to jurors next week when the trial in Madison's federal court for Joseph Jakubowski gets underway.

Jakubowski, 32, of Janesville led authorities on a 10-day manhunt after they say he stole a cache of weapons and mailed a rambling anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

Jakubowski appeared calm and almost disinterested Wednesday in his final hearing in federal court before his trial begins Monday. During a state court hearing earlier

During the hearing, the judge ruled that jurors can also be shown the surveillance video of the Janesville gun shop authorities say Jakubowski burglarized in April. Authorities say Jakubowski also burned his truck following the burglary.



A transcript of Jakubowski's interrogation includes Jakubowski admitting to breaking the store's glass to get inside; displaying for detectives injuries to his hand as a result of the break-in; telling interrogators he grabbed guns quickly, but looked for firearms with "optics;" and stating he burned his truck because he did not want the government to benefit from any sale of the vehicle if it was found and seized.

Jakubowski, who faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the two federal charges, also will not use a defense of diminished capacity in his trial on weapons offenses.

The indictment includes two counts – stealing firearms and silencers from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and being a felon in possession of those firearms and silencers, according to Myra Longfield of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jakubowski also faces charges in connection to the gun store burglary in Rock County Circuit Court, with a trial scheduled for Oct. 23, 2017.

The manhunt for Jakubowski ended when authorities say a landowner encountered a trespassing Jakubowski, told Jakubowski he was welcome to camp on his land for one more evening, then called 911 to report suspicions over Jakubowski's presence. Officers arrested Jakubowski hours later, discovering his make-shift tent and a store of guns and ammunition.