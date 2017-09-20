Beaver Dam police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A man pointed a weapon into a Beaver Dam bank today in what police say was an attempted bank robbery.

The Beaver Dam Police Department is currently is investigating the incident that occurred at the Bank Mutual located at 130 W. Maple Ave in the City of Beaver Dam.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, officers from the Beaver Dam Police Department along with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, responded to a 911 emergency call of a man standing outside the bank with a gun.

The unidentified male displayed a handgun towards employees inside the bank while standing outside the locked bank, however the man never entered the bank.

The suspect was wearing a gray colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red colored cloth over his face. There are no reported injuries to any employee of Bank Mutual.

The identity of the suspect has yet to be determined and the Beaver Dam Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page.

The Beaver Dam Police Department requested the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office with the utilization of their K-9 Units.

Anyone with information concerning this crime, or the identity of the unidentified male shown in the picture, is encouraged to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department, or Lieutenant of Detectives Terrence A Gebhardt at (920) 887-4613 Ext. 503.