CASA's could be key in reducing the state's foster care population

MADISON (WKOW) -- Representatives of a Wisconsin non-profit group told state lawmakers Wednesday their expansion could be a key part of reducing the number of children in foster care.

There are currently over 7,000 kids in the Wisconsin foster care system.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) set up a legislative task force in June charged with figuring out ways to reduce that number.

The Speaker's Task Force on Foster Care held a public hearing in Dodgeville Wednesday, giving Susan Schwartz the chance to promote the Wisconsin CASA Association.

"What better job than to serve the most vulnerable kids in society?," Schwartz told 27 News, when describing her passion for being executive director of the agency.

CASA stands for court-appointed special advocates.

CASA's are trained volunteers that judges appoint to advocate for the best interests of children who have suffered abuse or neglect.

Many children in the state's foster care program fit that description.

"The person who plays build the stack of tower, on the ground with you every week, is also going to go to court with you and build that support system," said Meaghan Henry, program director for Dane County CASA. "So, it's somebody who's involved in the system, but who they really know. They know their face. They see them weekly, "

Statistics show just 13 percent of kids with a CASA spend more than three years in foster care, compared to 27 percent for foster care children who don't have an advocate.

While the results are impressive, the program is absent in most of Wisconsin.

60 of the state's 72 counties don't have a CASA program, meaning an additional 5,900 kids who are eligible for services can't get them.

"I've heard very clearly this morning from a number of you that you don't know what CASA is," Schwartz told state representatives from both parties who sit on the task force.

Her goal is to make more of them aware of the program, and to ask for their to support to expand it.

"We need champions from within the counties, and obviously with speaking with the legislators today, they're very interested in starting casa programs in the areas that they serve," said Schwartz.

Even in some of the counties that have a CASA program, there aren't enough volunteers and paid staff to handle the demand.

Rock County has a waiting list of 100 children who want CASA supports.

Schwartz hopes her advocacy in Dodgeville leads to more advocates for foster children in the field.