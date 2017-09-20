Progress being made in Verona Road project - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Progress being made in Verona Road project

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Its been over four years and on Wednesday business owners and drivers celebrated a completed milestone.

Reconstruction and expansion of the E. Frontage Road by Williamsburg Way and the new Fitchrona Road extension are complete. Officials say the expansion will allow easier access to these companies.

The shoulder of Verona Road and parts of County Road PD are still under construction. City officials say this last phase will be completed by Fall 2020.



 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.