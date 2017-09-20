Progress being made in Verona Road project

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Its been over four years and on Wednesday business owners and drivers celebrated a completed milestone.



Reconstruction and expansion of the E. Frontage Road by Williamsburg Way and the new Fitchrona Road extension are complete. Officials say the expansion will allow easier access to these companies.



The shoulder of Verona Road and parts of County Road PD are still under construction. City officials say this last phase will be completed by Fall 2020.







