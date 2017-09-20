Madison pastor raises funds for Mexico CIty earthquake victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- As rescuers search for survivors from Mexico's earthquake, a Madison pastor is doing everything in his power to provide relief. Thursday morning, Pastor Pedro Ruiz's wife, Elena, will head down to the disaster zone.

"We have made connections with the Red Cross out there, and what we are doing is collecting funds, so when we get out there, we can buy all the things they've asked us to," Restauracion Y Vida Church Pastor Ruiz explained.

He says his wife's family is from Mexico and her family is safe. Still, she wanted to help.

"Our heart goes out to them, not only in prayers, but in action," Pastor Ruiz said.

You can donate to Paypal by e-mailing the following address:

iryv.us@gmail.com