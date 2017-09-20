Madison pastor from Puerto Rico reacts to Hurricane Maria

MADISON (WKOW) -- With hundred and fifteen-mile winds blowing through Puerto Rico, Madison Pastor Pedro Ruiz worries for his loved ones dealing with Hurricane Maria.

"The storm is going right through them right now as we speak, I spoke with a few people, 100 percent people are without electricity," he said as his aunts and uncles and other family wait out the hurricane.

"Eighty percent of the island is without water so it is just chaos right now," he said.

Chaos Pastor Ruiz can only watch and wait out.

"I try to connect, but the text is getting very slow, they don't get in or come in completely so the connections is tough," he said.

Right now, all he can do is hope for the best.

"Our hearts are hurt, it's a very tough and sad situation," Pastor Ruiz said.

The Pastor says it is too early to plan any relief efforts for the U.S. territory, but he says he will hold one at Restauracion Y Vida Church in the weeks to come.