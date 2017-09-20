Gov. Walker announces disaster assistance following July flooding

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday Governor Scott Walker announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a request for federal low-interest disaster loans for people and businesses affected by flooding in Wisconsin in July.

The SBA declared La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, Monroe and Vernon counties eligible for disaster assistance. Green and Lafayette counties were also approved for assistance in a separate declaration for the state of Illinois.

Assistance is available in the form of low-interest loans up to $200,000 for homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed homes. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Low-interest loans up to $2 million are available to businesses for physical damage and economic loss as a result of the flooding.

To help businesses and homeowners apply for assistance, the SBA will be opening Disaster Loan Outreach Centers. The centers will open on Thursday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the following locations: