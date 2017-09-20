MATC: Student job skills align with Foxconn - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MATC: Student job skills align with Foxconn

Madison (WKOW) -- With Foxconn one step closer to coming to Wisconsin, many are wondering how the state will fill thousands of high-tech jobs.

Madison Area Technical College says it's confident students training in robotics and automation can do it. Robotics and Automation co-program Director Peter Dettmer says Foxconn plans to utilize a lot of automation in their manufacturing, which is what the students specialize in.

"As far as our program, as far as the skills, our students already meet - may even exceed what Foxconn might need as far as skilled workers," Dettmer said. "So its just a matter of getting more people into the pipeline."

On Wednesday, MATC's Robotics and Automation program received a national award valued at $60,000 to help their program from FANUC America Corporation, the world's leading supplier of robotics.

