Injured vets get help to keep hobbies, recreation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Injured military veterans are getting help to break through the limitations of their disabilities.
    Wednesday, the Madison VA Hospital held its first Adaptive Recreation and Wellness Expo.
    Veterans got a chance to see and try out adaptive equipment and get information on local groups that offer adaptive recreation.
    "It's important for our Veterans to understand that there is things they can do outside normal daily routines. So getting out, whether they're able bodied or disable, understanding that there is community members out there that are excited to help, willing to help them, enjoy their leisure activities whether it's going out hunting or fishing or climbing a rock wall," said physical therapist Tim Erickson.
    You can contact the Madison VA for more information the adaptive recreation programs.

